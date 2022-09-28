It's been five years between spells for Alec Duffy, but the former Wagga Wagga first grader is ready to roll the arm over once again.
Having moved to Orange just last month, it was a conversation with an old cricket teammate which set him on a path of destiny, with the location being Cavaliers.
"A friend who I used to play with in Wagga, Kyle Buckley, I was speaking to him the other day and I decided to come down to training just to roll the arm over," Duffy said.
"I hadn't bowled in five years and I felt really good. I'm a bit fitter than I have been the past few years so I got the itch again.
"I'm 29 now so you slightly mature in how you approach training. Although by no means do I classify myself as a fast bowler, more slow-medium, it's about the bigger picture of just getting through the first couple of games."
Although the former St Michael's first grader only been to the one training session, early indications are that Duffy will crack Cavs' first grade squad for the upcoming Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition.
"I'm not a strike bowler, being very attacking or aggressive," he added.
"My bowling is more around consistency and tying up an end. I'm actually a pretty boring bowler to watch and you definitely don't need to wear a helmet. It helps being a left-armer as most clubs are looking for one, so that helps the cause with being promoted a bit."
So having been out of cricket for half-a-decade, what was it about the move to Orange that enticed him to pick up a ball again?
"I've been a bit transient for work the last couple of years. Being based in one location and having that long-term vision of being here for a while and wanting to invest in a community is first and foremost," he said.
"It wouldn't bother me if I was just cooking the barbecue or scoring. I do think I can add value from a playing perspective but just being part of a club is always something I've loved."
Coming to a slightly cooler climate also doesn't hurt.
"What deterred me towards the end of my time in Wagga was how hot it got," he added.
"With the summers, you start to question whether you want to play 50 and 60 overs out in the sun on a Saturday at 42 degrees.
"It's funny coming here though, as a lot of the guys have said you'll complain more about the cold than you will about the heat."
The BOIDC season is set to commence on October 8, with Cavs facing Orange City at Riawena in round 1.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.