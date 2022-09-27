Central Western Daily
Court

Ricky Leigh Read convicted of mid-range drink-driving in Orange

By Court Reporter
Updated September 27 2022 - 10:18pm, first published 8:59pm
Ricky Leigh Read from Peak Hill was convicted of mid-range drink driving at Orange Local Court.

A man seen driving on the wrong side of the road in Orange blew more-than-double the legal alcohol limit when breath tested.

Local News

