A man caught drink driving in Orange has been slapped with a laundry-list of penalties after turning down the chance for leniency.
Sam Hayden Zeppenfeld declined an offer to adjourn the hearing and complete a traffic offenders intervention program, which would have been taken into account during sentencing at a later date.
"I'd rather just get it over and done with to be honest," he told magistrate David Day at Orange Local Court after pleading guilty.
Zeppenfeld was pulled over about 1.30am on August 14 near the intersection of McLachlan Street and Dalton Street, after he was seen speeding in the rain.
He told officers he'd had "about six" Jack Daniels and cokes between 10pm and 1.20am without eating. A breath test returned a mid-range reading of 0.086.
Sam Hayden Zeppenfeld was convicted, fined $660, disqualified from driving for eight months, and ordered to install an interlocking device to his vehicle for two full years after that.
"During the disqualification period, do not drive," Magistrate Day said.
