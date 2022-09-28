It's probably safe to say the last 13 years of Jason Lyne's sporting life have been leading to Sunday afternoon.
Lyne's beloved Parramatta Eels will take on Penrith Panthers in their first NRL grand final since 2009, where they suffered an agonizing 23-16 defeat to Melbourne Storm.
If successful, Parramatta will break a premiership drought that stretches back to 1986, a miserly 4-2 victory over Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
It's an era the Orange resident recalls fondly.
"I've been a fan for as long as I remember, blue and gold is in my blood," he said.
"It all started during my early childhood years in Bonnyrigg in Western Sydney. Steve Ella was a good family friend and lived around the corner. He was a Parra legend.
"I saw four premierships by the time I was 12 so you get used to winning and think it's going to happen all the time."
Despite the romance that surrounds the Eel's run to the decider, the brutal reality of Penrith's dominance is inescapable.
The mountain men are gunning for back-to-back titles and have only lost a combined eight games in the past three seasons.
Parra have a good record against their Western Sydney rivals, winning twice and losing once so far this year.
Lyne, who will be in the stands at Accor Stadium on Sunday, said every player had to play their part to perfection.
"There are no weaknesses," he said of the Panthers.
"We have to be at our best and everyone needs to do their jobs, the forwards in particular. It all depends on Nathan Cleary, if you can control him you go a long way towards having some success.
"In saying that we've beaten them twice this year so it's not impossible.
"My brother and I go every year no matter what. It's going to be very exciting to be there I was up to 1.00 am talking to mates on Friday night when they won."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.