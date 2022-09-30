Letters | 'Professional, friendly and efficient': Why our hospital stacks up

Whilst visiting Orange last weekend I became ill and was transported by ambulance to your Orange Hospital.
Now we always seem to read negative comments on the Public Health System. Not in this case. What amazing treatment I received from the ED doctors and staff. So professional, friendly and efficient.
Residents of Orange and surrounds have a first class health facility in your city, a service you can all be proud of.
Congratulations to all who are in charge of the Orange Hospital and staff.
Housing crisis deserves more attention
I vaguely recall, that some years ago, I wrote a light-hearted letter to the editor, suggesting that if there was a church where people could gather to worship wealth, it would be packed every Sunday.
I've been reminded of that letter, while reading a number of recent, newspaper essays and articles that relate to inequality.
The most recent one was by journalist and author, Margot Saville ("Fair? No. Inequality may undo us"; Sydney Morning Herald, September 22.)
Two, consecutive paragraphs from her essay caught my eye, and they are:
"Last week, the Financial Times concluded the unequal distribution of wealth in the United States is now so extreme it's basically a country of poor people with a few bloated plutocrats at the top - who are right now preparing their escape route to Mars.
"According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the richest 20 per cent of Australians now own 63 per cent of total household wealth, with the lowest quintile owning less than 1 per cent."
It's obvious to most of us, that fixing our housing crisis has become an urgent challenge for state and federal governments.
On a lighter note, it was John Anderson who wrote in 1948, " ...when people say they want to maintain 'the Australian way of life', it is usually pretty obvious that they mean their particular privileges."
Thank you to the people impacted by dementia, community members and healthcare professionals who marked Dementia Action Week 2022 from September 19.
Across Australia, individuals and organisations supported our campaign, 'A little support makes a big difference' to increase understanding about dementia and help eliminate discrimination.
On behalf of the estimated 487,500 people living with dementia in Australia, we thank everyone for their support.
While Dementia Action Week is only one week each year, the conversation and action to eliminate discrimination continues year-round.
For information and tips on how you can continue to make a difference in your community, please visit discrimination.dementia.org.au.
In February 2020 I booked flights pre-COVID to Tasmania with Qantas but had to cancel due to the spread of the virus.
That left me with a flight credit which, in late 2021, was converted by Qantas to a Credit Pass - they advised me by email of the Credit Pass number that I would have to quote when making a future booking if I wanted to utilise the credit.
I saved the email on my computer but sometime later, my email account was cancelled due to it no longer being used as a business email and all my emails stored were lost.
I have since rung Qantas numerous times to try and get a copy of the email or details of my Credit Pass number and have sat on the phone for absolutely ages waiting for someone to answer.
I also emailed messages to their customer service people requesting details and received responses that simply referred me back to the phone number I had been unsuccessfully ringing. The wait time on the phone was about two hours!
After several more attempts, I finally managed to make phone contact with someone from Qantas and after explaining that I needed details of my Credit Pass, was assured that, after upgrading my Qantas account details to show my new email address (which they have already been using to send me offers on travel deals, car insurance, health insurance, hire cars and hotels), that I would receive an email in about three days with the required Credit Pass details (how can, in this modern age, it take three days to upgrade an email address?). That was four weeks ago and I'm still waiting. This saga has been going on for about six months now!
Having been a Frequent Flyer member for many years and utilising Qantas flights throughout my business life, I am appalled at their "customer service".
Some months ago, despite my better judgement, I booked overseas trips for a family party through a travel agent and specified Qantas - now I wish I had nominated another airline.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.