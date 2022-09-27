"Every day I fight obesity. Every day I have to make a conscious thought about what I put in my mouth, how I move my body and how I think about myself."
Those are the words of Jodie Dukes whose TikTok videos showcasing her amazing weight loss journey have been watched millions of times by people from across the world.
The Orange mother-of-four's story has been years in the making, stemming from what she described as a "bad relationship around food."
"I tried everything - various low carb programs, fat blasters, meal replacement shakes, juice fasts and even Duromine, an appetite suppressant," she said.
"They worked, until I stopped working with them and the weight I'd lose, plus some, would pile back on and much quicker than it took to come off."
At her heaviest, Mrs Dukes reached 123kg.
"I was an end-date chaser with an all or nothing attitude, two toxic traits that were never going to work well when it came to becoming the healthiest version of myself," she added.
"If I am really honest, I loved eating. Food was my comfort, it was the one thing that never judged me and helped me through emotions I didn't want to face."
With other options not working, she contemplated undergoing weight loss surgery. But it was far from an easy decision, as it took her two years to muster up the strength to go for it.
"The stigma around it is why it took me so long to make the decision," she said.
"The amount of people that think it is the 'easy way out' is astounding."
But in January 2020, she took the plunge and underwent gastric sleeve surgery. Five weeks post-op, she back out exercising. For 15 straight weeks, she walked 7.5km each and every day and managed to reach her goal weight of 65kgs in six months.
There was a period where I succumbed to giving my energy to negativity, comparing numbers, likes, views and shares. I lost myself.- Jodie Dukes
Then in October that same year, she underwent another procedure, this time to have the loose skin removed.
But while all of this was going on, she was also trying, and succeeding, to create a social media following to help inspire others.
"It also holds me accountable. Inspiring others to be the best versions of themselves makes me practice what I preach, thus keeping me on track," she added.
"There is so much more to obesity than what you put in your mouth and when I realised that after my first consult with my bariatric surgeon, I knew it was the path I needed to take."
But as the views started to go up and the followers started to roll in, Mrs Dukes once again found herself in a bad place mentally.
"When my platforms started to attract more attention, honestly it was daunting and affected my mental health dramatically," she said.
"There was a period where I succumbed to giving my energy to negativity, comparing numbers, likes, views and shares. I lost myself.
"It wasn't until I started to believe the positive comments and practiced what I preached in terms of my self worth that it became a healthy thing for me."
Some of her most watched videos - viewed millions of times - came just this year.
But while her posts still draw tens of thousands of viewers, there are some who have voiced their displeasure, largely to do with the thought that Mrs Dukes "took the easy way out" by getting weight loss surgery.
"As for those who don't like me or my content now that I've lost weight, I actually feel sorry for them," she said.
"I realise now that their view and comments are a reflection of them and their self worth and honestly it's sad.
"I used to take it on board and it affected me quite a bit actually, but now I shrug it off because I can't control what someone thinks of me. But what I can control is my own happiness and negativity just doesn't fit in anymore."
Asked what her advice would be to anyone else considering weight loss surgery, she had a clear message.
"Post-op care is imperative and if you want to be successful in keeping your weight off you must mend your relationship with food.
"It's not about what we put in our mouths, it's our habits around food we need to change. You must be open to loving yourself either for the first time in your life - like me - or again as well as knowing your self worth."
Those wishing to follow along with Mrs Dukes journey can follow her TikTok @_sleeved.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.