Central Western Daily
Good News

Jodie Dukes gained millions of TikTok viewers from her weight loss journey

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated September 27 2022 - 10:23pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Dukes' weight loss journey has attracted the eyes of millions of people from across the world. Picture by Jude Keogh.

"Every day I fight obesity. Every day I have to make a conscious thought about what I put in my mouth, how I move my body and how I think about myself."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.