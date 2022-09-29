Your own piece of paradise awaits

Central Western Daily's House of the Week, Friday September 30: 20-22 Evergreen Lane, Orange:
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 20-22 Evergreen Lane, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
When looking for a forever home to finally settle down and dig your roots in, you can't look past this one-of-a-kind property. "Evergreen" protrudes a relaxed country living with modern finishes, big enough for the whole family.
The refined and immaculately maintained home offers four king-sized bedrooms, study, and two and a half bathrooms. It stands boldly within one acre of established gardens and offers generously sized living spaces with stunning views. The open plan living area, accented by a dual sided fireplace, connects to a second living space and grand contemporary kitchen complete with deep walk-in pantry.
With nine foot ceilings throughout and ample built-in storage in each bedroom, as well as a second conventional walk-in linen cupboard, this exquisite home provides plenty of space while still providing security through a double lock-up garage and a home integrated system that can be activated and linked back to base.
This home provides space for all family members. Parents will enjoy the expansive master bedroom that is complimented with a "his and hers" walk-in robe, a spa bath with separate shower in the ensuite, and external access to the wrap-around verandah. Kids can take full advantage of the oversized outdoor entertaining area and the adjoining large pergola which bring the nature into the home.
One of the great features of the estate is the early 1900s built home sitting adjacent, in its own fenced yard. The English-style, double brick cottage features three-bedrooms, one bath with separate shower, wrap around verandah, and provides a feeling of historic warmth.
Whether you're hoping to find an entertainer's paradise or looking into hobby farming on the vast 79 acres of land, this home has it all. Infrastructure includes an open front, four bay machinery shed which is accompanied by a second enclosed shed and a traditional two-stand shearing shed with sheep yards.
With five of the six clean paddocks in with crop, the large property holds its end for small lamb production in addition to excellent water security with two bores. A 94,000L concrete tank not only holds rainwater, but is controlled by a bore float system, so you can rest easy knowing it will never go dry. This peaceful property doesn't confine you with close neighbours, instead providing space and tranquility while also feeling secure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.