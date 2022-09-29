Central Western Daily
Property of the Week

Make "Evergreen" your forever home

Updated September 30 2022 - 2:07am, first published September 29 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Your own piece of paradise awaits

Central Western Daily's House of the Week, Friday September 30: 20-22 Evergreen Lane, Orange:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.