They have been custodians of Millthorpe's history for almost six decades and now they want some young blood to keep the story going.
The Golden Memories Museum Millthorpe has been running since 1965 and is home to nine buildings - containing artefacts, classic machinery and plenty more that documents the town and surrounding district.
While thankful for her fellow volunteers' hard work, secretary Jacki Irvine is conscious of passing on the torch to the region's next generation.
"We're slowly getting newer members," Ms Irvine told the Central Western Daily.
"As a volunteer organisation one of our main concerns is we're all getting that little bit older. We're very hopeful newer people will follow us through.
"Over 56 years our history itself has certainly grown, it seems to be going strong as ever. It's a strong institution for Millthorpe that attracts visitors.
"It was started by people who thought that it was important the history of Millthorpe and district be preserved and there are still quite a number of older members whose families have lived in the area and farmed the land for many generations."
The museum's various rooms are littered with plenty of historical artefacts, photographs and paintings as well as recreations such as the blacksmith's shop.
But it's not all just about staring with the collection of vintage heavy machinery and homegrown inventions a hit for both young and old.
"One of the things we pride ourselves on is the fact we have a lot of Australian inventions and a lot of machinery which are connected via press button and they can turnover and people can see how they are operated," she said.
"Most of our collection has been donated over that 56 year period. We're also very proud of the fact we have attracted a lot of funding from local, state and federal governments over the years. Cadia Mine have also been very generous."
The museum is currently open from 11.00am - 3.00pm for school/public holidays and weekends. Visits via appointment outside these hours are also available on request.
Ms Irvine said they were preparing for another busy week ahead and urged locals and visitors alike to get involved.
"We see the museum as a very significant resource for the community," she explained.
"Tourism is certainly important to the area. We want to be open and share that as much as possible."
If you would like to get involved you can send an email to millthorpemuseum@gmail.com or phone 02 6366 3980.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
