A convoy of tractors chugged along through torrential rain and hail as part of the annual tractor trek on the weekend.
The annual trek was the culmination of a massive $80,0000 fundraising venture to help Little Wings transport sick children from the Central West to hospital in the greater Sydney area.
Sixteen tractors rumbled around the region's roads for this year's 220 kilometre trek, which was based out of Blayney.
Central West Charity Tractor Trek Group president Malcolm Porter said it was a successful weekend although this year three of the tractors did not finish.
One of those three tractors wouldn't start.
"My tractor Little Wings drive it, it had a differential problem so they put it on the tilt tray, and my brother's had a flat tyre," Mr Porter said.
However, all the other tractors completed the two-and-a half day trek which started at the Blayney Showground on Friday afternoon and travelled out to Carcoar for afternoon tea then returned to Blayney.
The trek also went to Hobbys Yards for morning tea on Saturday and travelled around the region.
"Then we came back in through torrential rain and hail," Mr Porter said.
On Saturday night a fundraising dinner was held at the Blayney Community Centre where an auction raised $7000 for Little Wings.
"Little Wings will do 60 charity flights from the Central West to Bankstown, they fly them out to Bankstown airport then drive them down to specialist doctors and hospital," Mr Porter said.
He said in the past 10 years Little Wings as travelled four million kilometres by road and air transporting sick children.
Sunday's trek involved a trip out to Newbridge and lunch at Millthorpe.
Mr Porter said the weekend's event was the group's fourth Tractor Trek.
He said the first one was held in the Orange area, the second was at Molong, the third at Dubbo then in December 2016 the new group formed and had three events before COVID hit.
He said they attempted to hold another Trek in 2021 and raised $45,000 which was also donated to Little Wings but the trek itself couldn't go ahead.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
