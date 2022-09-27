Jason Splithof could not have been prouder of how his side performed in this year's Orange and District Football Association A grade grand final.
In what was an all-Waratahs affair, it was FC who came out with a tight 2-1 victory over United.
"All season we talked about getting in the 50-50s and we 100 per cent did that today," Splithof said after the game.
"We built our game plan on solid defence and then breaking with pace and I think we showed that with our first two goals."
FC went into the half-time break up 2-0 after they scored a screamer from about 30 yards out and slotted home a penalty.
But United weren't about to go away, as centre midfielder Cameron Laird attested to.
"We went into the sheds at half-time knowing that if we played the way we usually play, then we'd get back into it, which we did right at the end there, but it was too little too late," he said.
"It was a good game and was always going to be. The side we came up against today has been building all year and they came out guns blazing."
Asked what it was like coming up against a fellow Waratahs side in the grand final, Laird noted that it was "hard to explain.
"t's good to see two 'Tahs teams in the grand final of A grade and it shows the quality and depth at the club, especially considering we've got a (Western Premier League) side as well," he said.
"There was a lot of sky blue in the grand finals this year which is a positive."
With 2022 ending up as a big year for the club - the WPL team also took home the grand final - Splithof wants to see the sky blues continue to build.
"Big congrats to the boys and especially all of the youngers players who stepped up from under 16s to compete in their first season in A grade," he said.
"I really want to see some of these younger kids end up in Western Premier League."
