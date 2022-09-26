An emotional Kurt Fearnley has described his appointment as chair of the agency in charge of the $30 billion National Disability Insurance Scheme as the "single greatest role" in his storied advocacy career.
The Paralympic gold medalist, from Carcoar, teared up as he declared that the NDIS needed to be a success for Australia to be the country "we believe it is".
"The country needs an NDIS that is trusted, that is efficient and is protected," he told reporters at Parliament House.
"I hope that I can play a part in that."
The Paralympian will be first person with a disability to chair the National Disability Insurance Agency's board in what NDIS Minister Bill Shorten is hailing as a "new era" for the scheme.
Mr Shorten on Monday also announced the head of Victoria's justice department, Rebecca Falkingham, as the agency's new chief executive and first permanent female boss.
The senior appointments fill a leadership vacuum which was left at the agency after former boss Martin Hoffman and former chairman, the ex-Victorian Liberal premier Denis Napthine, quit their positions in the aftermath of Labor's federal election win.
Neither resignation came as a surprise after Mr Shorten had heavily criticised the agency's leadership - in particular Mr Hoffman - when Labor was in opposition.
In a surprise decision, Mr Shorten has welcomed Mr Napthine back to the board, having described his appointment as chair on the eve of the election as a "disgrace".
Mr Shorten indicated that his problem was with the "rushed" appointment process not Mr Napthine himself, who he noted had raised a son with a disability and as Victoria premier had struck the deal to establish the NDIS in the state.
Former Disability Discrimination Commissioner Graeme Innes and Maryanne Diamond have also been appointed to the board, which will now have a record five members with a disability.
But Mr Fearnley is the star attraction, and his decision to accept the role is a major coup for the Albanese government.
Born without the lower portion of his spine, Mr Fearnley became a champion wheelchair racer, winning three Paralympic gold medals, two Commonwealth titles and more than 40 marathons.
The 41 year old, who is not an NDIS participant himself, is one of Australia's most high-profile disability advocates and is also an author, corporate speaker and host of ABC television's One Plus One program.
He was a founding member of the NDIS' advisory council.
"It's been 16 years of working in various capacities of director roles, advisory committees, but the single greatest role that I've ever even considered is the one that is right here today," he said.
The trust eroded under the Morrison government, in particular during the independent assessments saga.
Mr Fearnley wouldn't be drawn into commenting on the former government, but made one pointed comment about the past few years.
"I always wanted to hear one thing .. and that is hearing people from this position talk to people with disabilities and say 'you're worth it'," he said.
Mr Fearnley and Ms Falkingham take on their role at a critical juncture for the scheme.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has identified the NDIS as one of the major pressures on the federal budget, with the scheme's cost forecast to soar to $34 billion this financial year.
Mr Shorten is also trying to tackle a number of major problems, including speeding up discharge rates for NDIS participants stuck in hospitals and clearing the massive backlog of cases in the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.
The minister last week took an extraordinary swipe at his own agency, describing its approach to fighting participants through the AAT as "repellent" and "repugnant".
Mr Shorten said Mr Fearnley was equipped for the role, arguing his claim to fame - his athletic feats - was the "least relevant of his qualifications".
"When you're the chair of the board, you don't have to be the world's best accountant, the world's best auditor, the world's best everything," he said.
"There are very few boards in Australian public life, corporate life or even sporting organisations who can have one chairperson who actually brings so many skills assembled with one remarkable personality."
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
