Our lost youth: Orange mum Jase Passer fighting for change after son's suicide

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated September 26 2022 - 10:07pm, first published 6:30pm
Jane Passer is fighting for a change in how sucide is talked about in Australia. Picture by Jude Keogh.

Although the act of taking one's own life by way of suicide has not been illegal in Australia for decades, Jane Passer believes more change is needed to truly break down the "derogatory stigma" associated with mental health issues.

Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

