A man who denied leading police on a chaotic high-speed car chase through the Orange CBD has failed to appear at his own court hearing.
The pursuit covered more than two kilometres across Icely Road, Park Street, Byng Street, March Street, Dutton Street, Spring Street and Nile Street.
Speeds reached 85 kilometres-per-hour in parts, according to police. Orange East Public was passed during school zone hours.
Officers were unable to stop the unregistered white 1998 Ford Laser, but questioned its owner - Daniel John Walker - later in the day at his Jindalee Avenue home.
The 20-year-old was "uncooperative". He denied having left his house and said the car had been parked in his rear driveway all day.
Walker was convicted in absence of failing to disclose the identity of a driver or passenger at Orange Local Court this month.
"There is a need to deter Mr Walker in particular, but everyone in general," sentencing magistrate David Day said.
About 4pm, July 29 police saw the hatchback at the intersection of Seymour Street and March Street. Plate checks showed it was unregistered.
Officers followed the car along Spring Street and Summer Street. They turned on sirens and signalled for the car to pull over when it "harshly accelerated" away.
The pursuit was terminated due to "excessive speed" after about two minutes. The court heard 2.1km had been covered.
Police attended Walker's house at about 4.40pm and reported he was "unwilling and uncooperative in assisting".
Daniel John Walker was convicted at Orange Local Court on September 9. He was fined $550.
