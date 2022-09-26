Central Western Daily
CBD police pursuit: Daniel John Walker no-shows at Orange Local Court as conviction handed down

By Court Reporter
Updated September 26 2022 - 10:04pm, first published 9:30pm
Daniel John Walker, owner of the Ford Laser involved in the police pursuit through the Orange CBD, was convicted at Orange Local Court.

A man who denied leading police on a chaotic high-speed car chase through the Orange CBD has failed to appear at his own court hearing.

