Pelligrini's Italian restaurant has opened.
The Italian style restaurant opened on Sunday and Pelligrini's general manager Giovanni Convertino said it was busy with good feedback from customers.
The restaurant located at The Village on Summer Street is the third venue for the company, which is known for its one-metre pizzas.
The first Pelligrini's opened in Kirrawee in 2020, and another Pelligrinis opened in Chatswood in 2021.
"We came in 2021, in June before second lock down and we saw Orange and say wow, what is this place, we never been anywhere like it, it's amazing, Mr Convertino said in a previous interview with the Central Western Daily.
"We saw all the restaurants, we saw such a big food culture like very good restaurants and what we noticed was there's nothing like what we can offer.
"Our trademark is the wood-fire pizza, our wood-fired pizza is like a really classic Italian wood-fired pizza ... so it's crust and thin in the middle ... plus we've got traditional Italian dishes and that we twist a bit with our Australian flavour. We've got dishes for everybody."
Two Orange Hotels and a bottle shop have been named as finalists for the Australian Hotels Association Awards for Excellence.
A short-list of the state's best pubs and hospitality operators has been released ahead of this year's awards.
The Ophir Hotel was named as a finalist for Best Regional Local and Best Regional Casual Dining (Western) and Best Regional Wagering.
The Robin Hood Hotel was also a finalist for Best Regional Casual Dining (Western).
Orange Cellars has been named a finalist for Best Retail Outlet.
The list of Central West finalists includes nominees in 12 categories including Regional Hotel of the Year, Best Regional Local, Best Individual Hotel Operator of the Year and Regional Chef of the Year.
Among them are three Mudgee pubs will battle it out as finalists for the top gong - Regional Hotel of the Year, including the Oriental Hotel, the Woolpack Hotel, and the Paragon Hotel.
This year's awards will be the first since 2019 and will be held on Monday, October 24 at The Cutaway, Barangaroo.
AHA NSW CEO John Whelan said that after missing this event for the past few years due to the pandemic, there has never been a better time to come together and recognise the resilience and innovation of the industry.
"This stand-out list of Central West finalists is proof that despite the adversity and impacts of COVID-19 our pubs are still some of the best in the world," he said.
This year's awards will also see the inclusion of a new category, the People's Choice Award.
The new category will allow the community to vote for the chance to win a prize and elevate their local pub to award-winning status.
Voting for the People's Choice Award are now open via the AHA Awards NSW website.
Country clothing shop RB Sellars Orange celebrated its first birthday on Friday.
Store manager Jess Hammonds said it was exciting to celebrate a year of being open in Orange.
"Time really does fly when you are having fun," she said.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
