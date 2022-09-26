The trial of former Bathurst mayor Bobby Bourke will be heard in Orange District Court after the Crown prosecutor applied to have the case heard outside the NSW Central West.
Robert William Bourke, 66, of Leo Grant Drive, Kelso, had previously pleaded not guilty to two charges: holder of public office misconduct himself and demand with menaces intent to influence public duty.
Initially the Crown prosecutor had applied to have the trial take place in Penrith.
Barrister Peter Skinner said the Crown submission stated that they would not get a fair trial.
"They thought that in the Central West they might not get a fair trial," Mr Skinner said.
The Crown representative from the Director of Public Prosecution said Bourke and the alleged victim had both been elected representatives in Bathurst.
However, Judge Graham Turnbull questioned why the trial could not take place in Orange instead of Bathurst or Penrith.
"I just ask myself, isn't that the benefit of a circuit?" Judge Turnbull asked.
"Why do you have to go completely outside the Central West?"
Judge Turnbull said he has successfully moved cases from Bathurst to Orange in the past.
"They are quite different cities," he said.
The case was adjourned and when it resumed Mr Skinner and the Crown prosecutor agreed that it would be suitable for the trial to proceed in Orange.
"This matter will be moved from Bathurst District Court to be dealt with at Orange District Court ," Judge Turnbull said.
"In this circumstance the accused is a one time mayor of Bathurst and that [inadvertently] creates a point of contention in the Crown's point of view."
Mr Turnbull said Orange is a different court and a jury would be made up of members from the Orange community.
The trial is expected to take between five and seven days.
A tentative date for November 14 was made although it was also listed as the priority trial for May 22, 2023.
Bourke was present in court for the proceeding and was not on bail, his bail having been previously dispensed with.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.