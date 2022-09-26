A woman has admitted to illegally concealing a "flick knife" in her purse while browsing at Orange Kmart.
Nicole Kollias made the admission when a routine police search uncovered the blade and an illegally modified baton stowed in her vehicle.
The 43-year-old - from Condobolin Road, Parkes - did not show up to her own hearing at Orange Local Court this month. She was convicted in absence.
Sentencing magistrate David Day said the baton was the more serious of the two implements: "There is only one purpose ... to use it as a weapon."
Kollias and a male associate were parked in her Holden Calais next to a paddock on Henry Parkes Way, near Escort Way, at Boree about 11.30pm, July 4.
Passing officers approached the vehicle. Both occupants provided different reasons for being there and appeared to be suspiciously shuffling items.
A search of the silver sedan turned-up a black purse containing a medium-sized brass and timber knife. A modified black wood baton was found in the driver's door.
Kollias told officers she had placed the "flick knife" in her bag before travelling to Kmart in Orange that evening. She said the baton belonged to a friend.
The 43-year-old was charged with illegally carrying a knife in public and possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit. A third charge was withdrawn.
There was some confusion in court about the type of knife recovered, with prosecutor Carl Smith saying it may not have been an illegal spring-loaded variety.
Carrying any type of blade in public is against the law without a valid reason, such as preparation of food or occupational requirements. Self-defence is not a valid reason.
Nicole Kollias was convicted in her absence and fined $330.
