'Flick knife' at Kmart: Nicole Kollias sentenced in Orange after weapons found in car

By Court Reporter
Updated September 26 2022 - 10:21am, first published 8:59am
Nicole Kollias from Parkes admitted to bringing a knife similar to the one above to Kmart in Orange. An illegal baton was later found in her Holden Calais. She was convicted at Orange Local Court.

A woman has admitted to illegally concealing a "flick knife" in her purse while browsing at Orange Kmart.

