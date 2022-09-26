They may look like your typical inner city band but Sydney outfit Fireglow are increasingly feeling at home in regional cities like Orange.
The four-man piece will take to the stage at The Blind Pig on Saturday (October 1) for a night of classic rock and roll.
Since starting up in 2018, Fireglow have started to find fans in the country and are finding themselves drawn back to the Central West.
"We have played in Orange before, it was great," bassist Bruno Lobao said.
"It's always a lot of fun going there, I love the people. They are very friendly.
"We mostly play here in Sydney and Melbourne but we've got a single out that was produced by Steve Balbi from Noiseworks and that helped us gain a bit more traction in the country.
"We thought we might as well try play some more gigs close by and that's how we ended up in Orange. For us it's awesome."
Born in Brazil, Bruno has called Australia home for the past 12 years and said he was simply enjoying making music.
He explained the band were just going where the music took them after accidently stumbling across each other.
"Our two guitar players Sean and Chris played a lot together and they were looking for a drummer and bass player," he said.
"It just so happened that Frankie the drummer and I were looking for a band so that was very handy for both sides. It's been a lot of fun."
So, what can patrons expect on Saturday night?
"Absolutely bring your dancing shoes," Bruno said.
"It will be a lot of fun. There will be a lot of original tunes but we made an effort to learn about 15 covers to put in the set.
"There's a lot of dancing music so early Beatles, Cream, the Rolling Stones, all the old rock and roll."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
