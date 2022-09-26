Cabonne will ramp up its post-COVID recovery in the coming months with a renewed focus on vibrant villages and the return of popular events.
Headlined by the Australia National Field Days at Borenore in October, which will make a return to the calendar next month having been cancelled for two years in a row, Cabonne mayor Kevin Beatty says the encouraging the social and economic recovery of regional communities, by renewing social connections and providing a revenue-boost to businesses was key for the shire moving into 2023.
"We recognise that businesses and communities right across Cabonne have been impacted by drought, mouse-plagues, and COVID-19," he said.
"This ... is a great opportunity to provide our community with the support that they need to run events, to bring our towns and villages together again, and to celebrate all that makes Cabonne great."
The program has been made possible thanks to funding from the NSW Government's $25 million Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Program.
Cr Beatty was joined by the NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway to confirm Cabonne Council received almost $240,000 funding from the program.
The Community Events Program is designed to support regional communities to deliver exciting events.
The program will see council work with Cabonne community groups to deliver and support 22 new and existing events up until March 2023, including:
The $25 million Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program is part of the $200 million Regional Recovery Package, designed to support economic and social recovery across regional NSW that will create new jobs and support community events, shows and festivals to boost tourism.
