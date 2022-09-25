NSW SES rescuers were left "traumatised" by Saturday's discovery of a child's body in a vehicle that was swept away in flood waters near Parkes on Friday night.
SES southern incident controller Ben Pickup said "SES members provided assistance in the rescue and recovery efforts with police" to locate and retrieve the vehicle and the child.
On Saturday at 3.20 pm, SES and police rescuers found the five-year-old boy inside the submerged Toyota Hilux discovered roughly eight metres below the surface of the swollen Genaren Creek at Tullamore.
The child was part of a family of five traveling in the white Toyota Hilux along the McGrane Way from Dubbo back to Tullamore when, in the dark of night at around 8pm, they attempted to cross a creek they had navigated safely earlier that day.
The floodwater levels had since risen, and the ute was swept off the road.
It's always distressing in these types of incidents but our volunteers are experienced in handling these incidents.- SES southern incident controller Ben Pickup
The mother and father in the car were able to release two of the children from their harness seats in the car and they clung to trees for hours before being rescued.
Tragically, the five-year-old boy was unable to be released from the car in time.
"Our team was part of the assistance provided for the police and the whole incident was traumatic for those involved," Mr Pickup said.
"We are offering assistance, peer support, and counseling.
"It's always distressing in these types of incidents but our volunteers are experienced in handling these incidents."
Police said on Sunday an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incidents is underway. A report will be submitted to the coroner.
The surviving family members were taken to Dubbo Base Hospital for observation taken by ambulance from Tullamore and received medical treatment.
Roads to Tullamore remain closed due to flooding, and motorists are urged to check www.livetraffic.com prior to traveling.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.