The NSW SES is supplying food, clean drinking water and medicine to several hundreds of families in flooded regions around the state's west.
The SES is re-stocking the essential needs in the isolated townships such as Gilgandra, Narromine, Parkes, Forbes and areas of the Lachlan Shire which are expected to be pummeled by more rain this week.
SES southern zone controller Ben Pickup said across "western NSW, the SES is undertaking re-supply operation using flood boats and helicopters to drop off essential goods" to families residing on back roads that remain impassable and unsafe.
"We are also supplying Wee Waa and Warren townships which are expected to remain isolated due to the flooding expected to last throughout the week," he said.
"We continue to work with NSW Ambulance and NSW Health if people need emergency medical treatment."
In the 24 hours to 6am on September 25, the SES received 112 statewide requests for assistance and there were six flood rescues.
Tragedy struck the western area on the weekend when it was confirmed the body of a young boy had been located in a vehicle that was swept away in flood waters near Parkes on Friday night.
On Sunday it was confirmed the NSW SES members involved have been offered peer support.
Those in flooded towns in the region have been advised to call 132 500 for supply and emergencies, and for life-threatening situations to call 000 immediately.
Some families in Gilgandra and Coonamble are "affected and unable to leave their properties since last week because of the poor state of gravel roads," Robin Godwin, president of the Macquarie region of the Country Women's Association said.
"They are unable to leave their properties due to poor state of roads, and due to the continuing wet weather, making access to and from their homes difficult," Mrs Godwin said.
Some members of the CWA from those towns have told Mrs Godwin they are unable to travel to Dubbo for their event on Tuesday, September 27 because they cannot safely travel on local roads.
Gilgandra resident Hilda Newstead said, "it's wet everywhere here, we've been saturated from heavy showers."
Mrs Newstead said her family is situated near the Newell Highway and they have safe access to town but those farming families located outside of the town near the back roads to Marthaguy Creek and Arthursleigh Road are "deep in water".
"Some of our families residing there would have enough supplies for the week and they are pretty resilient people but our hearts go out to them," Mrs Newstead added.
"We heard we are in for more of the wet season and these families would be worried about their harvests if the rain won't stop. This is our third la Nina after the drought."
SES has advised the following roads remain closed in Gilgandra: Everton Road at Marthaguy Creek, Townsends Lane at Marthaguy Creek, Simmons Road at Marthaguy Creek, Tacklebang Road at Marthaguy Creek and Southern side of Arthursleigh Road.
The SES operations continue on major flooding at the following NSW rivers: Macquarie, Lachlan, Bogan, Gwydir, Namoi and Culoga.
Warren Shire in the far west of Dubbo has been declared a natural disaster zone due to the flooding and assistance is now available to residents and councils under the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery funding Arrangements, NSW member of legislative council Scott Barrett said.
"This means assistance is available to people whose homes or essential household items have been destroyed or damaged and for business owners and primary producers who have suffered direct damage," Mr Barrett said.
Emergency services minister Steph Cooke said on Friday that Bourke SES is receiving a $38,000 light storm trailer and Brewarrina SES a $90,000 general-purpose vehicle for flood operations "to ensure SES volunteers have exactly what they need to support their communities while keeping themselves safe."
SES has also advised people traveling to check Live Traffic NSW or local council websites and if coming to a flooded road to stop, turn around and find another way.
