Weekend tragedy is every parent's nightmare

Saturday's tragic news of the death of a five-year-old boy swept away in his family's car near Tullamore will be hitting home for a lot of us this morning.
As a father of three young kids, including a five-year-old, the loss of any child in any circumstances is a story that's a hard one to get through.
But this one was particularly gut-wrenching.
What that family must have gone through when they were initially swept up by floodwaters and their ute began taking on water is nearly incomprehensible.
Releasing and saving two of their kids - a one-year-old and a three-year-old - before running out of time to do the same for their eldest child, their five-year-old son, is nothing short of harrowing.
And then to learn they clung to a tree in the flooded creek for three hours with the ute just 30 metres away, under water ... it's just heartbreaking.
Sadly, the loss of of the young boy this weekend is the fourth loss of life on our region's roads in the last eight days.
Last Friday night three people were killed in two separate accidents, the first in Goolma before another fatal crash at Alectown.
We're about to head into week one of the school holidays and our roads will be busier than ever.
With all of the rain we've endured in 2022, our roads are arguably in the worst state they've been in for years. That's a genuine issue.
The extra traffic that comes with holiday time is another alarm.
And with more rain on the way, too, lots of our roads will either be flood affected, or crumble a little bit more again. There's red flags everywhere.
Extra caution is needed at the moment. There's no way around it.
Take care on our roads, and give your little ones an extra hug this morning.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.