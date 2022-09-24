The head of Australia's largest state farming organisation has criticised the rise in renewable energy projects being built on farmland.
While addressing the crowd at the recent Henty Field Days, NSW Farmers president Xavier Martin promised to protect productive agricultural land from "big city shovels".
Farmland around a number of areas in state has become a magnet for multimillion-dollar solar farms in recent years.
In short, we've been telling them that farms equal food for families.- NSW Farmers president Xavier Martin
Just last month an $8.6 million solar farm was approved for Geurie. The development will cover about 12.6 hectares and consist of about 12,000 solar panels - producing more than twice the electricity currently consumed in Geurie.
While a solar panel farm on the outskirts of Orange is due to begin construction by the end of the year. The $13 million facility will feature 17,000 panels across 140 rows, each capable of tilting 60 degrees to track the sun throughout the day.
Many of the developments around the state have drawn the ire of nearby farmers, who consider them to be a waste of "prime agricultural land" with negative ecological and visual impacts.
During his speech, Mr Martin said he has been lobbying industry bodies, government agencies, policy makers and politicians to recognise the importance of agricultural land.
"In short, we've been telling them that farms equal food for families," he said.
"This advocacy work so many of us in agriculture need to be doing, reminding people their daily bread is the result of hard work on good soil with just the right amount of water and sunlight."
According to the Gunnedah wheat farmer, regional areas are being targeted by the renewable energy companies due to the price of land.
"When they're wanting to build solar installations or put up wind turbines, they're looking at the price of land in Sydney and thinking it's astronomical, but out here it's relatively cheap," Mr Martin said.
"They're looking at all these big, wide fields and thinking 'well surely we could take a bit of that canola out and put some solar panels in'."
Mr Murphy said one of the key priorities for solar companies was finding available land which is also near towns or rural cities.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
