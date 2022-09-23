Central Western Daily

Victim of childhood sex assault confronts Cithiec Yua Afuin Akot at Orange Courthouse

William Davis
By William Davis
September 23 2022 - 8:59am
Cithiec Yua Afuin Akot, 61, admitted to sexually assaulting the child in Orange 13 years ago. He will spend at least 15 months behind bars.

A survivor of childhood sexual assault in Orange bravely confronted her abuser in court this week, fighting back tears as she opened up on more than a decade of "guilt ... nightmares and flashbacks".

