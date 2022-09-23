A survivor of childhood sexual assault in Orange bravely confronted her abuser in court this week, fighting back tears as she opened up on more than a decade of "guilt ... nightmares and flashbacks".
Cithiec Yua Afuin Akot, 61, violated the then-eight-year-old while visiting her home in 2009. He admitted to reaching up the girl's skirt when she arrived home from school and continuing until she ran away.
"Your actions have damaged me emotionally and spiritually ... [they have] left me with guilt to suffer in silence for 11 years," the woman said to Akot in a victim impact statement via audio visual link. He showed no emotions.
The assault was revealed to a youth worker in 2019, having previously been disclosed only to the victim's mother. Police interviewed the offender in 2020 and he admitted to the allegation.
Akot attended sentencing at Orange District Court on Tuesday but did not speak. He was accompanied by his lawyer and a translator.
The 61-year-old emigrated from Sudan to Australia three decades ago as a refugee. The court heard his brother was believed to have been killed in the country's harrowing civil war.
Akot does not work and lives in public housing in Orange with his son. The court was told alcohol addiction had led to multiple middle and high-range drink-driving convictions.
A psychologist's assessment before sentencing found his ability to recognise and communicate emotions was limited, as was his understanding of sexual consent.
Akot was a friend of the girl's father at the time of the assault and drank alcohol daily in the family's shed. He did not return after the incident.
Judge Graham Turnbull said he had "no option" but to put him behind bars: "The consequences of [abusing] women or men - but particularly children - must be met with general deterrence."
The brevity of the attack and absence of threats were taken into account were mitigating according to the Judge. "Significant" harm to the victim and Akot's "guarded" prospects of rehabilitation due to alcoholism were aggravating factors.
Cithiec Yua Afuin Akot was convicted of one count of indecent assault of a person under 16 years. He was sentenced to two years and six months behind bars, with a non-parole period of 15 months.
