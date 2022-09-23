A decade after appearing in their last Western Premier League (WPL) grand final, Orange Waratahs are 'ready to rumble' according to coach Adam Scimone.
The Waratahs will face off against Panorama at 3pm on Saturday in the decider, capping a successful full season back in the league.
Tahs appeared in the 2012 WPL grand final, the last before an eight-year hiatus for the league. They would return in 2021 but COVID scuppered the season early with the club in second place.
Speaking ahead of the all-or-nothing game, Scimone said his side was prepared for any eventuality.
"It's bloody exciting. I can't wait, to be honest with you," he told the Central Western Daily.
"The boys are super excited, we had our last session last night and we're ready to rumble.
"It is a grand final so nerves come into play but the boys are pretty confident. Anything can happen but we have a game plan and it's been a consistent year for us.
"Last year we were pretty much first the whole way through but this year Panorama set the pace early and we had to claw them down.
"Ideally we want to get the job done in 90 minutes, you don't want to go into extra time or penalties."
That's exactly the scenario Tahs were facing in the major semi-final against Panorama two weeks ago only for Bastien Fougerolle to pop up with an injury-time winner to seal a 3-2 result.
Facing Panorama for the third time in the space of a month, Scimone said he was wary of their ability to punish his side on the counterattack.
However with Tahs finishing the season with a plus-44 goal difference, the manager was confident his side has what it takes.
"It's our strongest point, our attack, " he explained.
"Craig Sugden scored 16 goals, I got 10, Lachlan Peet got nine. We're pretty fortunate across the park, when you're scoring goals you're winning games.
"We'll need to press and ask questions of Panorama's defence and goalkeeper Chris Davis, he has had a good year for them.
"Defensively they are hard to break down. They have good strikers upfront as well. We need to be careful of them on the counterattack, they are very pacy."
Their Bathurst-based opponents will be without co-captain Brent Osbourne after he injured his knee in Panorama's 3-2 preliminary final victory over Parkes.
The match will mark the club's first appearance in a WPL grand final, having only been founded in 2012.
Waratahs meanwhile have plenty of history in the league, being a foundation member in 1994. During that time they have won four titles (1995, 2000, 2006 and 2007).
Scimone said it would be a special day with the club featuring in seven grand finals across the various competitions.
"It's a prestigious club with plenty of titles. Hopefully a few of our teams can get it done tomorrow," he added.
2022 WPL Grand Final
Orange Waratahs v Panorama
Kick-off: 3.00pm
Location: Waratah Football Club
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
