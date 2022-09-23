Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Preview: Orange Waratahs 'ready to rumble' ahead of Western Premier League grand final against Panorama

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated September 23 2022 - 4:51am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orange Waratahs in action against Panorama in the major semi-final. Picture by Lachlan Harper

A decade after appearing in their last Western Premier League (WPL) grand final, Orange Waratahs are 'ready to rumble' according to coach Adam Scimone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.