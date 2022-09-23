Even after being presented with an award from Pope Francis, Bill Kelly is very to the point when asked how he feels.
"It's nice to get recognition," he told the Central Western Daily.
The well-known Orange resident and lifelong member of St Mary and St Joseph's Catholic Parish was awarded the Pro Ecclesia Et Pontifice on September 4.
The award is for distinguished service to the Pope and church and is the highest honour that can be bestowed upon a lay person.
While he knew it was coming, Mr Kelly admitted it was a surprise he was selected.
"I was informed by the bishop about a month prior so I was aware but I was surprised to be receiving it," he revealed.
"Obviously there are many people who work within the church framework over many years who probably don't get recognition so I was surprised to get it."
"I'm a lifetime parishioner in Orange. I've served on many parish committees, at school and diocesan level over many years. So it's just been part of my faith life."
That faith is something Mr Kelly said had been a constant throughout his life.
He said belief had be be backed up by actions, something that started with him serving as an altar boy at St Stanislaus' College in Bathurst and has continued through his adult life.
"I've continued to be involved in parish ministry for most of my life actually as a mass reader and other roles," he said.
"It's always been a central tenet of my life. I can't ever recall a time where my faith wasn't important to me.
"I've always been of the view that it's not just about your faith, it's about good works as well. The two things go together."
As for the future Mr Kelly intends to keep doing what he's been doing after what he described as a challenging time for the parish.
"The Orange Catholic community has always been a very strong one during my lifetime" he said.
"The biggest change I've seen in my lifetime has been in the last couple of years with COVID with the effect it has had in restricting people from attending mass and other parish activities."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
