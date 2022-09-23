Last Sunday 38 members attended our Sunday run at Hiney Road.
This was a out-and-back course mostly on dirt roads. A lovely run through the countryside for all those who attended.
The fastest in each distance were:
For our usual Wednesday run 42 members attended Elephant Park completing one, two or three laps.
Top three men were Luke Hockey 10:26, Jack Daintith 10:52, Phil Cranney 11:48.
The top three women were Charlotte Meiring 11:48, Claire Gates 13:28, Alicia Anlezark 13:38.
Personal bests were achieved by Adam Skelton by 48 seconds and Sharyn Mitselburg by 1 second.
A reminder to all members that Wednesdays run at elephant park has been adjusted to 5pm start time and please be finished by 5.45pm.
This Sunday's run is at Bargwanna Road. This run will be a unique one as it will be a "no watch run", where members will be asked to guess their expected finish time for their chosen distance and the closest person to their guessed time will be rewarded.
Please continue to check the website, Facebook and watch your emails for more information on all our club activities and news.
Together we achieve individual goals.
