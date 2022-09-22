There were plenty of fist pumps and yelling during the Wednesday night mixed squash competition.
Team 4 Todman snuck past Team 5 Baker with wins for Frank Cavalli, Kynan Baker, Katie Hailes, Wayne Stephens, Dylan Todman, Steve Blackwood and Brendan Stuart won easily while Charlie D'Aquino's pre-game warm up worked a treat upsetting the gazelle Mark Goes in five brilliant games.
Team 1 Elliot slaughtered Team 3 Ryan with wins for Jack Pilkington, George Eleftheriou, Steve Elliot, Millie Thurtell, James Cole, Dave Wooding and Bob Ryan played fantastic for his win while Eileen Rowe upset her coach in more ways than one winning in five entertaining games.
Team 6 Ryan beat Team 2 Argyle with wins for a ruthless Kieran Ryan, Belinda Thurtell, Peter Hanlon, Brendon Argyle, Sonya Fitzgerald and Darren Wooding won by a single point while Lindsay Mahlo shed tears of joy after winning an epic against Hollywood Mick Abberton in five games after 90 minutes on court.
