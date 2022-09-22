Frequent reference has been made in this column about how we as humans need connection to nature for our health and wellbeing.
This connection remains important for us all as we progress to senior status, and for many of us, a physical move to more assisted forms of living.
Seniors moving from their own homes and gardens and with less opportunity to visit wilderness areas and public green space can experience a degree of trauma and stress when relocating to retirement or nursing home facilities.
It is reassuring that many such residential facilities have created infrastructure for their residents to meet this need.
One such retirement village and nursing home is Abound Communities at Leith Park Estate in the St Helena suburb of Melbourne.
Most retirement village residents have access to a garden, which is their own special space to maintain as they see fit, with the assistance if required of the gardening staff.
This gives residents the opportunity to surround themselves with familiar and much-loved plants, lessening the trauma and stress of relocation, which some feel acutely.
There is also a garden club for those who wish to grow fruit, vegetables or provide cuttings and seedlings for the retirement village residents and the wider community.
The garden staff is currently involved in maintaining the 13 acres of communal green space.
Banyule Council has granted the funds to regenerate some of the landscape with local native species which will increase biodiversity and provide habitat and shelter for native wildlife.
The regeneration has involved extensive replanting of previously neglected areas which were overgrown with exotic pest species.
Tegwen King, Head Gardener for the Leith Park site has been overseeing the regeneration project as well as the maintenance of communal greenspace and residents' gardens.
She sees the role of gardens in seniors' retirement living not only in terms of a creating a mutual therapeutic relationship between the health and wellbeing of the residents and the environment.
She says 'Gardens are also helpful in creating social connections.
For instance, often residents will propagate plants from those in their own garden to gift to others in the community.
It's an interesting way that people, memories and landscapes become intertwined to create something new.
