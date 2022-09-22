Central Western Daily

Earth First column | The need for nature: Why gardens are helpful in creating social connections

By Nick King
Updated September 22 2022 - 11:03pm, first published 10:39pm
Judith, a resident of the retirement village in her garden. Picture supplied.

Frequent reference has been made in this column about how we as humans need connection to nature for our health and wellbeing.

