Police allege driver left Monday's crash scene 'to attend appointment'

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated September 25 2022 - 11:50am, first published 8:30am
Emergency services at the scene of the incident on Monday afternoon.

The driver of a car which hit a nine-year-old child at the intersection of Hope and Howick streets on Monday afternoon allegedly only stayed at the crash site for a short period of time following the crash because she had "to attend an appointment".

