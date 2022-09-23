Letters | Let's 'stop treating the symptoms instead of the cause'

It has been suggested that the age for holding a driver's licence should be increased.
Too many accidents have been attributed to young drivers.
I feel that is another, all too common, case of treating the symptoms instead of the cause.
Following this logic, you forbid driving all-together and reduce accidents to zero.
Instead, I suggest we teach young people to drive properly. Most are not taught by professional teachers.
Most are not taught long enough to form correct habits.
I received a driver's licence 70 years ago, in a small rural US town of 9000.
Driving was a part of the high school curriculum - one needed a driver's licence to graduate from high school.
The high school had dual-control driver's education cars, and students spent two years learning how to drive.
In addition, they learned how a car operated, how to care for it, how to maintain it, how to change a tyre, what to do in an accident.
I received two, half hour training sessions a week, for two school years - with very strict professional teachers.
That's about 150 half hour training sessions.
One drove absolutely properly long enough for it to become habitual.
It helped that this was in an area with winter snow, so one learned how to drive on icy roads, how to turn into a skid, etc.
It beggars belief the number of times I am driving to the conditions and I am subsequently overtaken by a driver who needs to be somewhere else in the shortest time possible, regardless of the conditions, state of the road and length of vision ahead to overtake and return to the correct lane safely.
In regards to your article on recent road incidents, there is a need to encourage drivers to exercise patience and simply slow down.
I am not a slow driver, I simply abide by the road speed signs and exercise caution.
Am I alone in my quest to arrive safely at my destination?
One of the first of a large number of books that I've bought about climate change/global warming was "Six Degrees - our future on a hotter planet" by Mark Lynas.
That was exactly 15 years ago, and I recall how its 300 pages gave me sleepless nights at that time.
The author isn't a climate scientist, but by studying a large number of scientific projections, degree by degree, he uses the book's six chapters to show how life would change on a hotter planet, from one to six degrees.
Since the publication of that book in 2007, there have been a large number of books, articles, documentaries, and of course, Internet updates available for people to study.
I believe it's fair to state, that the speed of climate change has exceeded most predictions made by scientists, and the word "catastrophic" has been used more frequently.
Most people finally agree that climate change is certainly a topic that can no longer be pushed into the background and ignored.
I have seen many reports in the media of late that include coverage concerning the expanding use of natural gas in assisting reaching net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050.
But scientist have been warning the World for many years that the use of natural gas increases, in large volume, the quantity of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere of the world and it is the increase of greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere that is causing climate change.
I know that the extraction, use and exporting of natural gas is a huge money earner for Australia, but in my opinion, I liken the present Australian involvement with natural gas, in relation to assisting reaching net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050, as akin to leaving a fox in charge to guard the chickens.
