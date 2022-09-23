In the 40 years since moving to Orange, Johnny Davis has seen two of his cricket clubs fold, another go close and the place he worked at for two decades shut down operations.
But if you ask him to rate his time in a city he says has "never lost its big country feel", he would have nothing but glowing words to say.
Mr Davis was 21 and living in Cloncurry, North Queensland when he met his soon-to-be wife Jeanette. But when the town's uranium mine closed, he was made redundant and so they moved to Orange, where his now-wife's family lived.
"She was born and bred here," Mr Davis added.
"We'd just had a baby before we left and we came here for Christmas in 1982. I got a job working for the council and we've been here ever since."
One of eleven siblings, Mr Davis was always trying his hand at one sport or another. From horses to golf, tennis and basketball, the 63-year-old has done it all in his time.
But it was cricket where he would make a name for himself in Orange. He started out with Canobolas Bloomfield before they folded. He then moved to Ex-Services before they too went under.
It turned out to be third time lucky for Mr Davis, as his next destination - Centrals - proved the perfect spot to call home.
"I've been lucky," he said on his time with the red and blacks.
"I've captained a lot of sides but was never able to win a grand final as captain. In 1987 I dropped back down the grades and started looking after the younger kids.
"When I stopped captaining, kids that came to my side at 12 and 13, they were then captains."
He would end up winning three premierships in the lower grades, but his role developing the club's juniors was where his presence was truly felt.
"The kids that I was looking after ended up looking after me," he said.
"I've been to a few of their weddings and some 21sts. It's been great."
One of his pride and joys still sits atop his trophy cabinet at home. The honour was given to him for his work during the 1992/93 season.
"We were at the Canobolas Club and the juniors presented me with a humongous trophy in appreciation of looking after them," he said with a smile.
In 2004, he and his wife were made life members at Centrals and nearly two decades later, Mr Davis is still rolling the arm over, bagging ten wickets at an average of 9.8 during the 2021/22 third grade season.
"Cricket in Orange means everything to me," he added.
"I used to have a policy of not knowing who any of the opposition were, because it was full-on back in the day. But now we all know each other and it's pretty good."
The sport means so much to him in fact, that following the birth of his second daughter, he was back out on the field just days later.
"We were playing a two-day game against Cavaliers," he said.
"My wife badly wanted to come home (from hospital) and I said it's Saturday and that I was playing cricket that afternoon. I was opening the batting and my mate's trying to get his hundred and he's well on his way.
"Well, she wouldn't stay one more day so I took her home and I went straight to cricket at Anzac Park. My mate got his hundred and we won the game, but I've never lived that one down."
It's not just his time on the cricket field that has brought him joy over the years.
"I was at Electrolux for 23 years and I would've died there, it was a fantastic place to work," he said.
"I would have gone through a brick wall for those blokes."
But when it closed in 2016, Mr Davis was at a crossroads. Still too young to retire, he pondered what he would do next.
"I was looking around and I was lucky enough, right person, right time," he said.
"I was talking to someone who said they were after a person to look after some grounds for three months. We bought some machinery and next thing you know we've got a mowing business. We just have a couple of big clients and I work whatever hours I feel like."
This semi-retirement allows him to keep playing the sport he loves, something he is planning to do once again for the 2022/23 season.
"I'll be playing the odd game in Centenery Cup, because I'm trying to step away a little bit," he said.
"The plan is to have two or three older heads with the rest of the players being kids. I'm fitter now than I have been for a fair while. I've trained every Friday, all through winter, ready to rock and roll. Life is good."
