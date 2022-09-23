Central Western Daily
Johnny Davis talks Centrals Cricket Club, Orange and Electrolux

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated September 23 2022 - 6:55am, first published 6:30am
Johnny Davis has lived a full life since moving to Orange in 1982 and he isn't about to stop now. Picture by Riley Krause.

In the 40 years since moving to Orange, Johnny Davis has seen two of his cricket clubs fold, another go close and the place he worked at for two decades shut down operations.

