A well-known country cop on trial in Orange has been found not guilty of more than a dozen serious allegations - but an unforeseen twist means he's not out of the woods just yet.
Parkes Sergeant Steven Brett Howard appeared close to tears when the jury's verdict was handed down about 2.30PM, sighing heavily in relief and tossing his head back from the dock.
Five friends and family members in the public gallery smiled and celebrated quietly. Howard subsequently hugged his barrister Brett Longville and legal assistant.
The verdict was the culmination of more than three weeks of deliberations, 30 witnesses, and 40 pieces of evidence. These included tapped phone calls and logs of access to a police database.
Judge Graham Turnbull said it was the longest case heard at Orange District Court in recent history. Most trials of such complexity are conducted in Sydney.
The 59-year-old officer was accused of leaking confidential information, neglecting his duties, failing to declare a conflict of interest, and buying burner phones to interfere in an internal investigation into his conduct.
Two counts were brought against Howard by Crown Prosecutor Talitha Hennessy: 12 charges of malpractice, and one charge of obstruction of justice. The jury rejected both.
"Mr Howard has maintained his dignity ... in court proceedings clearly raising considerable stress," Judge Turnbull told the court, before thanking and discharging the 12 remaining jurors.
Judge Turnbull told Howard he is now a free man, before backtracking: "He's been acquitted ... now he faces further sanctions should he be convicted."
It appears more charges are set to be brought by the prosecution. Howard remains on bail and more information is set to be confirmed at a hearing on Friday.
"My apologies to the accused for suggesting he's a free man because he's not," Judge Turnbull said. More to come.
