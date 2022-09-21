Central Western Daily
Australia's best disc golf players coming to Molong for NSW Cup

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated September 21 2022 - 4:49am, first published 4:30am
Luke Bayne lets one rip. Picture by Tim Marchbank

With less than two weeks to go until Molong hosts the NSW Open Disc Golf Championships, the field is filling up with some of the best talent in the country.

