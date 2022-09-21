With less than two weeks to go until Molong hosts the NSW Open Disc Golf Championships, the field is filling up with some of the best talent in the country.
The tournament will also be the largest disc golf event ever to be held in NSW with around 150 players travelling from all over Australia competing in the three-day event.
Tournament director Sharon Costa said: "At last count we had many of the highest rated male players in the country, as well as Cassie Sweeten, the number one female player and 8-time national champion, who will travel up from Geelong to join us."
The strong female contingent will also feature reigning NSW Open Female Champion, Estonian Kairi Koobakenne, who will make the journey from Sydney to defend her title.
Organisers have also confirmed that Luke Bayne of Brisbane, the number one player in Australia, will be joining the event, having recently returned from the Professional Disc Golf World Championships in the USA and the World Teams event in Croatia.
Joining Bayne will be Chris Hill of Newcastle, who is the top player in NSW, ACT's best two players in Austin D'Alessandro and Jade Brady, as well as Dylan Feldman, Victoria's number one and winner of this year's Australian Championships.
The field also features two of the young rising stars in the sport in Atticus Ariston from Hobart and Perth's Blake Houston. Also travelling up for the event is Melbourne's David Perry who took out the Central West Cold Snap tournament, held in Molong back in August.
"These are some extremely talented athletes and legends in the game in this part of the world," Costa added.
"We are fortunate to have people of this calibre coming to our town for this big event. It would be great to see plenty of locals out there checking out this great sport and to see just how good these players are."
A strong field of Molong players will be led by pro player Kevin Costa, who currently leads the Western NSW Tour, along with talented juniors Lydia Philpott, Jaiden Gallard, Noah Mathews and Lily-Nicholson Love.
The NSW Open will be held at the Molong Disc Golf Course, on the grounds of the Molong Golf Course and Showground over the October Long Weekend (October 1-3, with the lower divisions teeing off around 8am each day and the top professional players teeing off from around midday.
