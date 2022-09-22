A man who assaulted a teenage boy and damaged a bedroom door on New Year's Day has been sentenced in Orange Local Court.
Jay French, 22, of Orchard Grove Road, returned from a New Year's Eve celebration at Canowindra with the 17-year-old victim at 9.30am.
Magistrate David Day read a report relating to the offending.
"Four joints a month I'm not worried about, 22 standard drinks a day I am," Mr Day said.
However, he also took into account French's rehabilitation effort.
"He was actively rehabing himself," Mr Day said.
According to information presented to Mr Day in court, the teenager went to bed having had little sleep the night before but French stayed up drinking alcohol, continuing from the New Year's Even celebration.
He was actively rehabing himself.- Magistrate David Day
About 4pm the victim woke to a loud noise at the door of the bedroom he was sleeping in but fell back to sleep. He was not aware French was kicking the door and eventually the force of the kicks caused the wood to crack and the door handle became dislodged and broke.
French and the victim ended up going into another room of the house together but French picked up a glass bowl and smashed it on the floor.
The victim did not respond but contacted his sister who attended the house at his request.
After the victim's sister arrived, French became verbally abusive towards him and pushed him onto a lounge and attempted to punch him.
The victim then placed French on the ground and placed his arms around him and tried to calm him down.
French eventually calmed down and the victim returned to the bedroom and called the police.
French was abusive towards him again when he left the bedroom so the victim grabbed him again and pinned him to the ground and the witness called the police.
When the police arrived they separated the two males and handcuffed French.
French pleaded guilty to damaging the door and common assault and was not in custody when he appeared in court for sentencing.
He had also participated in detox and rehabilitation before appearing in court for sentencing and he completed a horticulture certificate so he can gain employment.
Mr Day convicted French for both matters and gave him a three-month Community Correction Order for the property damage with condition he participate in rehabilitation and treatment and abstain from drugs and alcohol.
He also gave French a 12-month CCO for the assault.
"Good luck," Mr Day said after sentencing.
Mr Day also imposed an apprehended violence order requiring French not to approach the victim.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.