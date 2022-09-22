Central Western Daily
Jay French appeared in Orange Court for assaulting teenager on New Year's Day

By Court Reporter
Updated September 22 2022 - 9:57am, first published 8:30am
The man appeared in Orange Local Court for sentencing. File picture

A man who assaulted a teenage boy and damaged a bedroom door on New Year's Day has been sentenced in Orange Local Court.

