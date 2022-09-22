The live music scene will boom toward the end of this week, with old and new venues in Orange playing host to an array of local musicians.
Capping off a month-long series of gigs across the city, the Live and Local program launches its "micro-festival" from Friday night.
The incentive is to forge connections between local businesses and the region's live performers, particularly after COVID thumped the entertainment industry.
Orange City Council's employment and economic development policy committee chair, councillor Tony Mileto said with the industry being "the hardest hit" by the pandemic, the micro-festival presents a chance for the community to pull together.
"This is an opportunity for us all to get out there, show our support for the venues and performers that call our region home, and help rebuild a thriving local music scene," Cr Mileto said.
"Live and Local has been all about growing this scene, and it's a fantastic sign of that growth that we have venues putting up their hands to try a live music performance for the first time."
Signing-on as debut venues for live entertainment, Byng Street businesses Harley & Hem Café will host musicians Ado Hadson and Darren Smith on Saturday, with REDS: Choose Colour to host local artist, Nerida Cuddy.
New business owners jumping on board, in combination with the Live and Local workshops, was the result of a people-driven forum held on August 31.
Attended by 35 members of the live music scene in Orange, "feedback on long-term strategies" were tabled as a local voice, with the goal to better support the Central West muso scene.
"It was great to see so many people participating in the forum, and taking advantage of the free workshops to boost their understanding of the industry," Cr Mileto said.
"Which, will not only benefit them, but live music fans across the region."
The program will include artists at the following venues:
Live and Local is funded by $20,000 from the Australia Council for the Arts, through the Live Music Office and APRA AMCOS.
