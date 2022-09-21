There's nothing quite like a home made caramel slice.
Or a home made brownie.
Essentially, any type of home made sweet.
And maybe that's what's making the Orange Seniors Tennis Tournament bigger and better every week.
Over the last weekend, avid tennis players from Sydney, Canberra, Tamworth, North Coast, Cowra, Bathurst, Lithgow and locally from Orange made their presence known at the Orange Ex-Services' Club Tennis Complex.
Prize packs were on the line, but the real incentive came from what was offered in the canteen.
At least that's the thoughts of tournament organiser Christine Eastham, who believes it's one of the biggest events they've held since its inception in 2016.
"It is getting bigger, we had 65 entries so numbers were up," she said.
"We had lots of new people, especially from Sydney, and they were very good players.
"I think that's come from a desire to just come out to the country - the canteen ladies worked well, serving homemade slices and providing country hospitality.
For Saturday's American round robin, it was an outsiders invasion.
Mary Baker and Bev Roberts from Sydney were first and second respectively in the Ladies A grade group one while Ann Wallace (Sydney) and Betty Smith (Canberra) were also top two in group two.
In the men's A grade, Steve Shea from Orange and Tim Harris were equal first.
On Sunday, the all important doubles competitions kicked off.
It was a Central West domination in men's A grade with Orange's Glenn Goodacre and Steve Shea finishing first. Stewart Palmer and Kurt Booth of Bathurst were second.
The Ladies A grade doubles was won by Mary Baker and Marina First with Kathy Long and Bev Roberts of Sydney coming second.
Mixed doubles rounded off proceedings in thrilling fashion with an equal first in the A grade.
Stewart Palmer and Kathy Long were joint-winners with Tim Harris and Betty Smith.
Eastham was pleased to see the rain stay away for the club's big event, receiving 'lots of compliments about the whole weekend'.
The Tennis Club's club championships will be held in October and runs over three weekends with singles, doubles and mixed doubles.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
