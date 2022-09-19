Central Western Daily

Andrew Watling dazzles to claim Star honours

By Bob Taylor
Updated September 21 2022 - 2:17am, first published September 19 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Watling dazzles to claim Star honours

Amazingly, it was a fairly quiet week, so let's go with a look at the Wednesday 7.30pm Doubles where Andrew Watling scored an admirable 168 over average, to be followed by Tyler Hammond in the Tuesday Scratch Singles with 151 over average, leaving Josh Thornton from the Wednesday 6.20pm Doubles with 108 over average for the series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.