Watling dazzles to claim Star honours

Amazingly, it was a fairly quiet week, so let's go with a look at the Wednesday 7.30pm Doubles where Andrew Watling scored an admirable 168 over average, to be followed by Tyler Hammond in the Tuesday Scratch Singles with 151 over average, leaving Josh Thornton from the Wednesday 6.20pm Doubles with 108 over average for the series.
Star Bowler of the Week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Pete's Car Wash was Andrew Watling who scored that great 168 over average for the series.
This week's High Roller champion and winner of the three free practice games was Jason Drewe who scored 247 (PB). As this score was 62 over average, Jason was named the second Man of the Moment for September and was second in the queue hoping for the voucher from Guys Cuts.
Other bowlers hoping to beat Jason included Henry Phillips 200, Ben Barlow 218, Travis McMahon 245, Mitch Kunnen 211, Patrick Govier 223, Brody Jadezak 203, Monique Slaczka 204, Jacob French 201, Paul Hepworth 203 (PB), Jordan Clark 268, Hayden Swallow 226, Nathaniel Mason 264, Lauren Mason 235, Nick Flannery 264, Justin Smart 227, Tanya Drew 214, Andrew Watling 232, Josh Thornton 205, Mason Southwell 218 and Jason Kelly 241.
Our Almost Made It Hero and winner of the open order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Janet McGrath who scored 192 (PB). As this score was 84 over average, Janet was named the second Female of Note for September and next in line for a chance at the gift certificate from MJ's All Hair-All Occasions.
Other bowlers after a great feed included Luke McCormack 121, Samson Hammond 155, Hunter Press 145, Samantha Strudwick 142, Matt Carol 190, Tyler Hannon 176, Damien Christoff 180, Liam Stibbard 115, Ben Barlow 180, Gavin Radcliff 159, Charlie Thornley 123, Shane King 157, Blair Morris 137, Lachlan Turnbull 141, Harley Campbell 112, Milo Lees 162, Melissa Fieldus 156, Maureen Corby 141, John Smith 164, Helen Bryant 133 and Allen Brennan 189.
Among others were Ian Mitchell 165, Verona Gavin 182, Robyn Stedman 168, Lee Snell 136, Dublin Brown 76, Riley Gilbert 144, Armilla Hammond 158, Jayden Christoff 191, Hamish Langthorne 117, Isaac Perry 138, Alex Coleman 136, Travis Chapman 116, Judy Taylor 144, Warren Taylor 194, Akaydeon Bennett 147, Darius Thurtell 188, Max Kent 137, Oliver Veitch 148, Lucas Fisher 151, Willow Fisher 145, Nathan Fauchon 156, Jack Boardman 141, Shawnee Faul 138, Xavier Mason 160, Zac Shea 184 and Jayden Shea 178.
Junior of the Week and winner of the voucher from Domino's was Tyler Hammond who scored that wonderful 218 which was 80 over average.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.