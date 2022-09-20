This school holidays, Orange Regional Museum's kids and families program is inspired by our exhibition Mulaa Giilang: Wiradjuri stories of the night sky.
Mulaa Giilang explores the way the night sky reflects Dreaming stories, landforms, animals and seasonal patterns.
Featuring stunning night sky photography and an immersive soundtrack, it also explores how this knowledge informs the way people live on, and care for, Country.
School-aged children can come along to one of our two hands-on workshops.
In 'Star Mappers' on Wednesday, September 28 we'll be creating our own constellation maps and turning them into beautiful geoboards.
The following week, on Thursday, October 6 kids will have the chance to create their own wall hangings inspired by the colours and shapes of the night sky.
Our popular and free Family Tours are also back (Tuesday, September 27 and Wednesday, October 5).
We'll be joined by musician and dancer Ricky Ah-See, who will play the didgeridoo and give children the chance to try out some traditional animal dance moves.
Kids of all ages and their grown-ups can also explore Mulaa Giilang in a fun and friendly way, before getting creative with a couple of craft activities inspired by the exhibition.
On Tuesday, October 4 bring the whole family and join us on the Museum's grass roof for our Stargazers morning between 10am and 12pm.
Members of the Central West Astronomical Society will be on site with their telescopes to safely show visitors planets, bright stars and the Sun.
We'll also have some out-of-this-world craft activities and a pop up Library Story Cart all about space set up to enjoy.
For full details and to make a booking, visit Https://orangemuseum.eventbrite.com or contact the Museum at museum@orange.nsw.gov.au or on 6393 8444.
Orange Regional Museum is open 9am-4pm daily and entry is free.
