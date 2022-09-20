The Orange police siege has concluded in dramatic fashion, after more than 12 tense hours of negotiating.
Officers breached a door at the Peisley Street home about 9.30pm and a man was taken into custody. He left in an ambulance 30 minutes later.
No serious injuries were incurred and the individual is cooperating, the Central Western Daily understands.
It's unclear what prompted the rapid incursion. The suspect's identity and the circumstances of the raid are yet to be confirmed.
Multiple earlier attempts to enter were unsuccessful during the day, police told media.
A large crowd formed during the day, with as many as fifty people congregating near the closed road in the late afternoon.
The road remains barricaded-off as officers clear the scene. Residents are advised to avoid the area.
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.