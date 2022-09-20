Central Western Daily
Dramatic scenes as Orange police siege ends, man in custody

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated September 20 2022 - 1:44pm, first published 1:00pm
The police siege on Peisley Street, orange has ended. Picture by Troy Pearson.

The Orange police siege has concluded in dramatic fashion, after more than 12 tense hours of negotiating.

