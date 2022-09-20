Central Western Daily
Court

Cade Morgan had been on the run before police arrested him in Orange and found a machete in his bag

By Court Reporter
September 20 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man who was wanted by police for one crime has been sentenced for two others. File picture

An Orange man who was filmed stealing bikes from a storage container in Penrith and left his DNA at the scene was found in possession of a machete and a stun device when police arrested him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.