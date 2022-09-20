An Orange man who was filmed stealing bikes from a storage container in Penrith and left his DNA at the scene was found in possession of a machete and a stun device when police arrested him.
Cade Richard John Morgan, 35, of Matthews Avenue, was still in custody relating to other unrelated matters when he appeared in Orange Local Court via an audio visual link for sentencing.
Magistrate David Day said he could make Morgan a sentenced prisoner rather than having him remain there on remand.
"It's much more comfortable being a sentenced prisoner," Mr Day said before sentencing Morgan.
"A slightly more comfortable life, but not at liberty.
"His criminal history is extensive."
I do a lot of fishing and I don't use anything that big.- Magistrate David Day
Morgan had been listed as wanted for unrelated offences since May this year and police made several unsuccessful attempts to locate him before they received information he was at an Orange address at 8.30am on June 21.
When they arrived they saw Morgan was inside a garage that had the roller door up.
Morgan looked at the police and retreated through an interior door but the police chased after him and arrested him in a hallway.
He was carrying a backpack, and when police searched it they found an electrical stun device and a machete with a 30-centimetre-long blade.
Prior to his arrest, Morgan stole three bicycles from a business in Penrith on February 13.
According to the police, the unassembled bikes were in cardboard boxes in two shipping containers outside the business and one of the containers was entered by an unknown person who left it open before 6.10am on February 13.
At 6.26am, Morgan was captured on CCTV buying and drinking a slurpee.
He was then filmed entering the shipping container, while still holding the slurpee at 6.31am.
At 6.34am he left taking a Pedal Power Bike valued at $550 and the drink was left in the shipping container.
Morgan returned at 6.57am and took two unassembled bikes, one was a NEO Disk Plus kids' bike valued at $670, and the other was a Mongoose Legion L20 BMX valued at $449.
He threw the boxed-up bikes over an adjoining fence and left the scene.
Once the theft was discovered, forensic officers were called and collected Morgan's DNA from the slurpee straw.
"Larceny, that's opportunistic, and drug affected," Mr Day said after Morgan's solicitor Fiona Alamyar told him Morgan had taken four to five points of ice, which is 0.4 to 0.5 grams of methamphetamine, and he hadn't slept the night before. Ice is sold in points with a typical dose of 0.1 grams.
Ms Alamyar told Mr Day that the knife found in the backpack had previously belonged to someone else and Morgan used it for fishing, which Mr Day found doubtful.
"I do a lot of fishing and I don't use anything that big," he said.
"Do you know how many fishing knives I've had [mentioned in court] since I came on to the bench? Almost as many [as people] who have one to cut up their apple [despite] not being found with any apples.
"I even had one on the Central Coast to cut his banana and he still had plenty of teeth.
"I don't accept his explanation for fishing, my knives are in the fishing tackle, they are in there for a particular purpose."
Mr Day said if Morgan had intended to surrender the knife, which was suggested, he should have done it sooner.
Ms Alamyar also said Morgan took one of the bikes because he'd lost his job and couldn't support himself and wanted to give it to a loved one as a gift.
"He's been doing it tough for the last couple of years, it hasn't been a very happy couple of years," Mr Day said.
"His offending is aggravated by his record, it's not good.
"Most people, Mr Morgan, don't have records at all, you see ... most people don't commit offences."
Mr Day sentenced Morgan to 12 months jail with a nine-month non-parole period for possession of a prohibited weapon and three months jail for having a cutting weapon when he was arrested.
Both of those sentences were back-dated to June 21.
Mr Day also sentenced Morgan to 12 months jail with a nine-month non-parole period that is to begin on December 31 with a potential early release date of September 30, 2023, for stealing the bikes.
He also convicted Morgan without further penalty for unlawful entry.
"It's up to him if he wants to fiddle with this in the District Court," Mr Day said in relation to submitting a severity appeal noting that Morgan still has a serious matter that is yet to go before the District Court.
"If he pleads guilty in District Court he's going in anyway."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.