Parts of the Central West, already on flood watch after a wet winter and early spring soaking, are bracing for a rain bomb with up to 70 millimetres predicted in the space of six hours.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for heavy rain and flash flooding for parts of the Central West Slopes and Plains from Wednesday morning.
The warning says an upper low currently combining with a surface cold front is forecast to move eastwards from South Australia into western New South Wales for the remainder of Tuesday.
Come Wednesday, that system is expected to move further east and enhance rainfall about central parts of the state.
The specific towns likely to be impacted are Condobolin, Young, West Wyalong, Cootamundra, Junee and Parkes, stretching towards Manildra.
The warning says six-hourly rainfall totals could be anywhere between 60mm to 70mm.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
