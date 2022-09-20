Central Western Daily
St Mary's Catholic Primary School in Orange opens new modular classrooms

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated September 20 2022 - 7:21am, first published 7:00am
St Mary's Catholic Primary School principal Gayle Stratton spoke at the blessing service and some of the new classrooms. Pictures by Tanya Marschke

St Mary's Catholic Primary School officially opened 12 new classrooms with a blessing by the Bishop of Bathurst Bishop Michael McKenna on Thursday.

