St Mary's Catholic Primary School officially opened 12 new classrooms with a blessing by the Bishop of Bathurst Bishop Michael McKenna on Thursday.
The $6.7 million project was jointly funded by the Bathurst Diocese and the Federal Government with former principal Kerrie Basha making the funding applications in 2017.
Mrs Basha and another former principal Kerry Maher, who also oversaw part of the development, were present at the opening and blessing ceremony.
Current principal Gayle Stratton started at the end of the build in January 2021 and said the new classrooms were built to accommodate growing student numbers and enhance learning opportunities at the school.
"I was very lucky to walk into a gorgeous school," she said.
Ms Stratton said there are currently 415 students at the school and the new classrooms will enable it to increase that number and reduce class sizes.
"We would like to welcome more students however, we are trying to keep our class sizes reasonable," she said.
"For example, next year we will have three classes of kindergarten that are 20 in each class, three classes of year 1 that will be 20 in each class, three classes of year 2 that will be maybe 22 in each class.
"They're modular rooms so they have been built in contemporary style with break-out learning spaces and areas for collaboration as well as dedicated STEM rooms and STEM is science, technology, engineering and maths.
"In the science rooms children are able to do their experiments to do creative arts and special interest projects as well."
Mrs Stratton said she believed construction started in April 2019 and it was completed in January 2021.
"As well as the new classrooms that were constructed we had a major refurbishment to other learning areas, so our year one learning, our year 2 learning area completely refurbished, bright new learning spaces, contemporary technology," she said.
"Any empty classrooms that we use are being utilised for student collaboration, student collaboration is opportunities for children to work in small groups with teacher support and their learning is using the skills of creativity and problem solving, lots of active learning, not just sitting at chairs.
"We've spent a lot of money this year as well and poured resources into upgrading resources overall.
"In order to make those spaces be as functional as possible, there's been a lot of money spent on teaching resources such as beautiful new reading books, technology so that the students have one-to-one devices."
She said money has also gone towards beautifying the grounds.
The school was established at the site on the corner of Byng and Park streets in 1998 following the closure of an existing school on Bathurst Road.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
