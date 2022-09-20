Central Western Daily
Court

Teen to front court on alleged property-theft offences

September 20 2022 - 8:30am
Teen allegedly involved in multiple aggravated break and enters believed to have stolen car and boat

A teenager will face court after being charged with a litany of property and theft-related offences in the state's central west.

