Teen allegedly involved in multiple aggravated break and enters believed to have stolen car and boat

A teenager will face court after being charged with a litany of property and theft-related offences in the state's central west.
In August 2022, officers attached to Western Region Enforcement Squad commenced an investigation into alleged property offences and vehicle thefts throughout the Western Region.
Following inquiries, about 7.50am on Monday, September 19, officers attached to Western Region Enforcement Squad and Orana Mid-Western Proactive Crime Team attended a home in Dubbo, where a 16-year-old boy was arrested.
He was taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged with:
Additionally, nine outstanding arrest warrants were executed for traffic and property-related offences, and breach of bail.
The teen was refused bail and will appear before a children's court on Tuesday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.