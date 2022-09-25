A sparkling wine from the Orange has been celebrated in the 2023 Halliday Wine Companion Awards after shooting into first place from third on the back of a revote.
The 2016 Blanc de Blanc produced by Gilbert Family Wines won the 2023 Best Sparking White Wine in Australia.
The grapes for the winning wine were hand picked from the winery's vineyards on Nashdale Lane in the foothills of Mount Canobolas, at an altitude of 880 to 900 metres on February 17, 2016.
Wine maker Simon Gilbert congratulated the winery's staff and family for their contribution.
"We are extremely proud to announce that our 2016 Gilbert Blanc de Blancs has just been awarded Sparkling White of the Year and the Sparkling Wine of the Year at the 2023 Halliday Wine Companion Awards," Mr Gilbert said.
"The whole Gilbert team is absolutely thrilled with this announcement."
Halliday Master of Wine Ned Goodwin said the wines were "stellar" in the sparkling category put forward for this year's judging.
"Clearly a great deal of work has gone into the sparkling wine program here," he said.
According to the tasting team Australian sparkling is increasingly coming of age and finding ever greater refinement and distinction.
They said the sparkling epicentre of Tasmania occupied almost 40 per cent enabling it to take a strong lead in the shortlist.
However, Orange leapt forward into second place this year, with five inclusions, pipping Tasmania and greater Victoria at the post for the top gong.
There was one vote between Chandon Australia Vintage Blanc de Blancs 2016 and Bellebonne Blanc de Blancs 2015 on first vote from the panel.
The Gilbert Family Wines Blanc de Blancs Chardonnay 2016 was a close third place, and shot to the lead when the three were put to the revote.
The Gilbert Family Wines Blanc de Blanc 2016 sold for $66 per bottle at time of tasting.
Although the winning wine was produced from the Orange vineyards the Gilbert Family Wines' cellar door is located in Mudgee where a celebration on the Halliday award will take place on November 19 with limited tickets available.
