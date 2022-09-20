Central Western Daily
Updated

Orange siege: Armed NSW Police attend home in Peisley Street

Updated September 20 2022 - 7:24am, first published 12:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Multiple police crews have approached a house on Peisley Street, where a man is believed to be holed-up inside, only to retreat moments later as a siege in Orange stretches past the seven-hour mark.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.