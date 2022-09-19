Items believed to belong to Ethan Crook - the subject of a sprawling manhunt in Orange - have been recovered by police, the Central Western Daily understands.
The 27-year-old has been on the run for 11 days, wanted "by virtue of an arrest warrant" for firearm and domestic violence charges.
Enormous resources have been poured into the search, including deployment of a police helicopter from Sydney. Crook has not been found.
Police allege he crashed a Mazda BT50 ute into a telegraph pole on Sampson Street, September 8. He then fled the scene.
Several of his personal belongings were subsequently found by a search team in the vicinity of Blackmans Swamp Creek nearby, sources say. It's unclear what the items were.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said: "[We] have conducted extensive inquiries ... the man has not been located. Inquiries continue."
Ethan Crook is described as Caucasian, medium build, about 170 to 175cm tall, and 70 to 75kg.
He has blonde hair, a star tattoo on his lower left leg, a large neck tattoo and the text 'GILLETT' on his lower left arm.
"Anyone who sees Ethan Crook or knows his current whereabouts is urged not to approach him, but contact 000 immediately," a police statement from one week ago says.
