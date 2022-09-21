Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Health

Orange Health Service performs above state average in key categories as NSW Health numbers revealed

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated September 21 2022 - 2:31am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Is the pandemic over?

Orange Health Service has performed better than the NSW average in several categories but remains behind in treatment time for its district.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.