Orange Health Service has performed better than the NSW average in several categories but remains behind in treatment time for its district.
Numbers from the April-June Bureau of Health information (BHI) were released last week and it was good news for hospitals across the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD).
In total, 51,572 people attended emergency departments (ED) in the district with 80.3 per cent starting treatment on time. That's well above the state average of 62.8 per cent.
Efficiency was also impressive with 71.5 per cent leaving the ED within four hours, compared to the NSW average of 57.6 per cent.
But how did Orange itself do?
Over the three-month period the Orange Health Service ED) treated 8,381 patients with around 69.9 per cent beginning treatment on time. This is slightly better than the state average for similar sized hospitals of 60.8 per cent
The time taken for patients to be handed over from paramedics to ED staff was also well above the NSW average. An acceptable time is considered to be 30 minutes with 85.7 per cent of patients at Orange transferred in this timeframe. The state average for similar sized hospitals is just 72.1 per cent.
Of all urgent elective surgeries, a perfect 100 per cent where performed on time. In addition, 856 elective surgeries were performed over the three-moth period.
While Orange performed very well compared to the NSW average how did it fare when looking at other hospitals in the Central West?
Dubbo Hospital had 10,306 attendees, with 81.6 per cent of ED patients starting treatment on time, higher than Orange.
However the time taken to transfer patients within the 30-minte timeframe was lower at 73.8 per cent but still higher than the state average for similar sized hospitals.
Bathurst Health Service saw to 6,957 patients from April to June. Just under three-quarters (74.8 per cent) began treatment on time, roughly five per cent more than Orange.
In what he described as a challenging circumstances, WNSWLHD Chief Executive Mark Spittal said staff performed admirably.
"We experienced sustained high demand and significant staff unavailability due to COVID-19 and flu during the second quarter of 2022, and the additional resources required placed immense pressure on our facilities and healthcare workers," Mr Spittal said.
"That impact was felt across the state and is shown in a number of key measures in the latest BHI quarterly report, but the dedication of our staff is also clear to see as our District performed better than the state average in a number of areas.
"We are immensely proud of and grateful for our staff's continued commitment."
The district also revealed that in the past decade the workforce has grown by 701 full-time staff. This is made up of 136 more doctors, 216 additional nurses and 143 new allied health staff.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
