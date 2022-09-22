Central Western Daily
Gay Dillon of Clever Cookie Academy wins Outstanding Employee at 2022 Orange Business Awards

By Emily Gobourg
September 22 2022 - 7:00am
Clever Cookie Academy's Gay Dillon, with owners Peita and Rob Mages, won Outstanding Employee title at 2022 Orange Business Awards. Picture by Emily Gobourg.

Dubbed the "heart of the business", Clever Cookie Academy's administration honcho, Gay Dillon, picked up gold at this year's Orange Business Awards, with the tutoring hub's office cookie securing the 2022 title for Outstanding Employee.

