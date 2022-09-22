Dubbed the "heart of the business", Clever Cookie Academy's administration honcho, Gay Dillon, picked up gold at this year's Orange Business Awards, with the tutoring hub's office cookie securing the 2022 title for Outstanding Employee.
Not one to bask in the limelight, CCA founders, Peita and Rob Mages, said when they nominated Ms Dillon, the employee's humility was the main characteristic providing shine.
"After we told her we'd submitted the nomination, in typical Gay fashion, she said 'oh guys, I don't know about this'," Mrs Mages said.
"But it would have to be at least every second day where Rob and I say 'I don't think we could be doing what we do without her'.
"To have someone working in your business that cares about it as much as we do, it's amazing; she is truly one in a million."
An adult cookie for more than 12 months now, Ms Dillion first arrived to the academy with a lengthy collection of expert admin work, tucked tightly under her belt.
Roots of employment have been laid down at Blowes Clothing, Orange Primary School, Orange East Primary School, Orange High School and Canobolas Rural Technology High School, which includes her role with the Department of Education in the corporate sector, too.
Needless to say, the owners felt they certainly cleaned up in the qualifications area when they discovered Ms Dillon
Though, it's her rapport with people and genuine interest in children, that's kept her solidly propped up on the "favourite" perch.
"Gay is definitely the heart of the business; the kids always want to come and say hello to her and tell her about what's been going on in their lives," Mrs Mages said.
"To have someone like her, that's so warm and caring of the kids and knows everything about them, we needed someone like that to manage a very busy business.
"She knows the ins and outs of every kid, and she's a clear favourite here; we're beyond lucky to have her."
For Ms Dillon, there's two personal favourites on her list.
One standout, she said, is the merging of 'unlikely' bonds between children, which may have never been formed had they not met through CCA.
"What I really get a kick out of, is that most of them become friends by choice, regardless of which school they go to or where their learning is up to," Ms Dillon said.
"And something else that I love here, is that even though every kid is here for all kinds of different reasons, we celebrate every child's win; no matter what level of learning our cookies are on as individuals.
"Everything is shared, from their lives outside of this building, their wins ... I love that about this place and the feelings from that, because to me, it means I've helped make this environment feel like a comfortable and happy place to be in."
Proof seems to be in the cookie dough on this one, as the academy prepares for its upcoming "2022 CCA All Stars" event next Wednesday night.
The gig will bring back former-cookies to the hub, who are now excelling across a range of different industries - from sport, fashion, aeronautics, music, mechanical engineering, and medicine.
Not too shabby a Q&A line-up at all, with the Orange-based 'bigger kids' return, one that's of their own accord; a factor that speaks volumes, all on its own.
"It's a great environment and we make things fun, from our silly social media stuff to our motivational quotes all around the place ... that's why I love working here, and I get to see that good energy transfer to our cookie kids," Ms Dillon said.
"We support kids and parents if times are tough; we ask 'what can we do', and maybe pop a little postcard in the mail to let them know they're in our thoughts.
"I love that we're one big cookie family, so as far as work goes; there's nowhere else I'd rather be."
