Williamson takes out Edgell Jog after a confusing finish

Williamson said it was great to produce the time that he did after feeling uncertain about his condition at the start of the race.
"Yesterday I got a little bit of a cough, so I made sure I stayed well within myself. I ran a pretty solid time while running within myself, which I'm pretty happy with," he said.
"I let the leaders go. They were in a different class. After a few blocks I knew that I would be racing for third, honestly. They were always going to win."
Because Doherty and Baker were a cut above, Williamson was left to run his own race for much of the course.
"I was by myself most of the way. They were too far ahead. Because I knew I wasn't feeling too good I was getting a stitch and looking back a little bit," Williamson said.
"But my legs never got tired, so I was just trying to protect my lungs. I tend to get coughs a lot but I was fine.
"It was just great to be back on this course after three years. I love this track and love running through town."
Had the Canberra runners not been disqualified their duel would have gone done as one of the best contests the jog has ever seen.
The pair ran right near each other for virtually the entire distance and it was up the final stretch on Russell Street where he gained a small gap.
Doherty, prior to a decision being reached on the race outcome, said it was nice to get one up on his running mate after a string of great contests over the years.
"We race each other all the time and this is actually my first time beating him. I'd love for it to be official otherwise it'd be like 5-0 his way."
